The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order on Monday, Oct. 5 restricting gatherings and requiring face coverings while in public spaces.
The emergency order also places limitations on bars and other venues.
The order comes after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders on Friday, Oct. 2.
The MDHHS said Monday's order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918. Those authorities were not at issue in Friday's ruling.
"Under MCL 333.2253, if the MDHHS director determines that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health, the director by emergency order may prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose and may establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws," the MDHHS said.
Violations of this order can result in six months of imprisonment and/or a fine up to $200. Violations of this order are also punishable by a civil fine up to $1,000.
"“Michigan was hit hard by COVID-19 early in the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Strict preventive measures and the cooperation of Michiganders drove those numbers down dramatically, greatly reducing the loss of life. As we head into flu season, this order is necessary to protect vulnerable individuals, ensure the health care system can provide care for all health issues, keep schools open, and maintain economic recovery.”
"When it comes to fighting COVID-19, we are all in this together. We need Michiganders everywhere to do their part by wearing masks and practicing safe physical distancing so we can keep our schools and small businesses open and protect the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this crisis,” Whitmer said. “The epidemic order that Director Gordon issued today is an important step to protect Michiganders across the state from the spread of COVID-19. Let’s all mask up and stay safe.”
The order issued Monday reinstates the following:
- Requirements to wear masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings: The order requires individuals to wear masks when in gatherings, defined as any occurrence where persons from multiple households are present in a shared space in a group of two or more, and requires businesses and government offices to enforce those requirements for gatherings on their premises. The order also requires the wearing of masks at schools, except for in Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6.
- Limitations on the size of gatherings: The order reinstates limitations on gathering sizes that mirror the requirements that Governor Whitmer had previously put in place. These include indoor gatherings of more than 10 and up to 500 people occurring at a non-residential venue are permitted within the following limits:
- In venues with fixed seating, limit attendance to 20% of normal capacity. However, gatherings up to 25% of normal capacity are permitted in Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6.
- In venues without fixed seating, limit attendance to 20 persons per 1,000 square feet in each occupied room. However, gatherings of up to 25 persons per 1,000 square feet are permitted in Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6.
- Non-residential outdoor gatherings of between 100 and 1,000 persons at venues with fixed seating are permitted at up to 30% of normal capacity and at 30 persons per 1,000 square feet at venues without fixed seating.
- Limitations on certain establishments: Although the order does not close bars, it requires them to close indoor common areas where people can congregate, dance or otherwise mingle. Indoor gatherings are prohibited anywhere alcoholic beverages are sold except for table services where parties are separated from one another by at least six feet.
Additionally, athletes must wear a facial covering when training, practicing or competing in an organized sport. There are exceptions for swimming and sports where the athletes continuously maintain six-feet of social distance.
The order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Friday, Oct. 30.
State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said he supports the wearing of masks in schools.
“The better we do with our mitigation strategies, the longer we will be able to keep schools open and have children attend school in person,” Rice said. “To go without masks is to risk the health of our friends, family, and school staff.”
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich issued the following statement:
“Since the court’s ruling on Friday, there have been a number of questions about what is and isn’t allowable. This epidemic order will help create continuity in our battle to keep Michiganders safe from the deadly pandemic. The person issuing the orders may have changed, but the severity of COVID-19 has not; Michiganders should keep doing the right thing by masking up, socially distancing, washing hands and staying safe.”
