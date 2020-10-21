The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance on how to travel and gather safely during the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Even though the way we celebrate may have to be different, the guidance issued today shows there are still many ways to spend quality time with family and friends safely during this festive season.”
Traveling and in-person gatherings increase the chances of getting and spreading the virus, the MDHHS said.
If you do decide to travel for the holidays, the MDHHS is asking residents to do the following safety measures:
- Wear a mask and keep your nose and mouth covered when in public places.
- Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
The department is also urging residents to consider hosting virtual festivities instead of in-person holiday gatherings.
In-door gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less per the MDHHS Oct. 9 emergency epidemic order.
