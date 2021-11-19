With increasing COVID-19 and flu cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will be issuing a face mask advisory to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses during the holiday season.
MDHHS will issue a Public Health Advisory recommending everyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of their vaccination status.
Additionally, MDHHS said establishments should implement a policy to ensure all patrons and staff wear a mask. This face mask advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to MDHHS.
“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued recommendations for safe gatherings over the holidays, urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks, social distance, and wash their hands.
According to the CDC, mask wearing is effective in preventing the spread of disease and is recommended for everyone in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission, and indoors for those who are not vaccinated. The CDC also said to practice social distancing when possible, especially in places where the vaccination statue of those around you is unknown.
“COVID-19 cases are high as we head into the holidays, and we must take every measure we can to keep our families and loved ones safe – which starts with getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 5 and up, and boosters are available for eligible Michiganders. The holidays can be a time to spread great cheer and we recommend taking measures including wearing a mask indoors to not spread COVID-19 to loved ones.”
MDHHS said getting vaccinated will help relieve the burden on Michigan hospitals, that are already facing staffing shortages and overcrowding issues.
“What we’re seeing is truly unprecedented,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, who shared Spectrum Health currently has 370 hospitalized COVID-19 patients — 86 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. “Our teams are tired but working hard to care for their communities. We’re counting on people to help us by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose if eligible, wearing masks and being smart about holiday gatherings.”
If you are planning on traveling for the holidays, MDHHS recommends you be fully vaccinated, or delay travel until you are fully vaccinated. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the completion of their primary vaccination series: two weeks after the second dose for a two-dose mRNA vaccine series or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In addition to getting fully vaccinated, MDHHS also recommends you should get tested for COVID-19 before and after you travel.
If members of your family are unable to be vaccinated, CDC offers safer travel tips including wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and washing hands often.
MDHHS follows CDC guidance in offering the following special considerations for holiday gatherings:
• Immunocompromised people should take all precautions of unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask.
• Choose to wear a mask if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.
• If you are gathering with groups from multiple households from different areas across the state and country, consider additional precautions like getting tested for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of spreading to loved ones.
To find a vaccine near you, visit VaccineFinder.org.
