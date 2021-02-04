The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new epidemic order allowing contact sports teams to resume in-person starting Monday, Feb. 8.
This includes ice hockey, basketball, soccer, and more.
The order allows teams to practice and compete, but masks must be worn, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. If masks cannot be worn, participants must be regularly tested for COVID-19 consistent with guidelines by the MDHHS.
Whitmer thanked everyone's efforts over the last few months to be able to take these steps.
“We are pleased at our continued progress in Michigan that has allowed us to take this step forward in a phased approach,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “As a parent and former student-athlete myself, I get how important athletics are to our children’s physical and mental health. However, parents and athletes need to understand the risk involved with contact sports if they choose to participate. Sports that require frequent closeness between players make it more difficult to prevent disease transmission even when mitigation measures are in place, including masks. Even when not required, we urge teams to implement a testing program to protect athletes, coaches and their families.”
Spectators are allowed with up to 250 people in stadiums that seat less than 10,000 and up to 500 people at venues that seat more than 10,000 people, the MDHHS said.
“Today’s announcement is possible because of our progress over the last two months,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Michiganders need to remain vigilant, however, as we now have a new more easily transmitted variant of this virus present in our state. All Michigan residents need to minimize their risk by avoiding gatherings, wearing masks properly, social distancing, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn.”
This order remains in effect through March 29.
Peter Ruddell of Honigman LLP is one of the attorneys representing the Let Them Play group. Ruddell issued the following statement:
“Let Them Play Michigan appreciates Director Hertel’s efforts to move this important issue forward in a timely manner. The lack of high school sports has had a negative impact on young people all around this state and we are confident that sports can resume safely with precautions in place.
We will need to review the details of the order issued today to determine the impact it will have on student athletes and their families across the state. After review, and if appropriate, we will take necessary action to dismiss the lawsuit.”
