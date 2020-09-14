Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order requiring testing of employees of the five state-run psychiatric hospitals and centers.
According to Gordon, the issue was ordered to better protect patients, staff, and visitors from COVID-19.
The order will go into effect immediately.
Testing is required for staff at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline, Hawthorn Center in Northville, Caro Center, Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, and Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital.
“MDHHS believes that COVID-19 testing is one of the best tools we have in limiting its spread,” Gordon said. “Testing, along with wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing are especially important in settings such as our state psychiatric hospitals where people are often in close contact with each other.”
Subject to availability of testing supplies, Gordon said the hospitals must:
- Test all newly hired staff.
- Test any employees who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or who exhibit symptoms.
- In facilities with any positive patient or staff cases within the last 14 days, test on a weekly basis all staff scheduled to work that week until no positive cases are identified within the last 14 days.
- Exclude from work any employees who are required to be tested but are not.
The emergency order also requires the hospitals and centers to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
Click here to read the emergency order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.