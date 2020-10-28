The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order on Oct. 28 requiring COVID-19 testing in homes for the aged and larger adult foster care facilities.
The order also modified requirements for skilled nursing facilities.
"Given the significant risk of outbreaks in long-term care facilities and the higher likelihood of severe health outcomes from COVID-19 among the elderly, it is imperative that routine testing be provided to identify infections quickly and contain spread," the MDHHS said.
As of this week, more than 100 new or ongoing outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities, according to the state.
The order makes updates to testing requirements that have been in place for skilled nursing facilities since June 15. The new requirements are for homes for the aged and large adult foster care facilities to conduct the same testing.
“COVID targets individuals who live in group care, and it’s our job as Michiganders to protect them,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Less COVID in the community means less COVID in group homes, so each of us helps when we wear masks, watch our distance, and wash hands. But these homes also need a second line of defense, and that defense is regular testing for residents, staff, and visitors.”
The order requires all SNFs, HFAs, and AFCs licensed to serve 13 or more individuals provide the following:
- Initial testing of all residents and staff;
- Testing any resident or staff member with symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected exposure;
- Weekly testing of all residents and staff in facilities with any positive cases among residents or staff, until 14 days after the last new positive;
- Weekly testing of all staff in counties of risk levels A through E on the MI Safe Start Map;
- Testing of all new or returning residents during intake unless tested in the 72 hours prior to intake;
- Testing of all newly hired staff on their start date or in the 72 hours prior to start date.
MDHHS' Oct. 21 order "requirements in residential care facilities" also requires testing of visitors to residential care facilities that have an MDHHS-required resident and staff testing regimen.
To help implement these requirements, the state will provide antigen testing supplies for all facilities impacted by the order.
The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until rescinded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.