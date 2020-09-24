The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has put out some tips to enjoy Halloween safely.
“The way we celebrate Halloween in Michigan will be different this year due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, there are still many ways to celebrate safely. The guidance MDHHS issued today provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to hand out treats.”
While out in groups, MDHHS suggests maintaining social distancing, wearing a cloth mask and washing hands often or frequently using hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
They also suggest people stay home if they feel sick.
The issued the following tips for parents:
- Share with your children that this year may be different than last but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have lots of fun.
- Talk with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. Keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.
- Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.
- Trick or treat with people you live with.
- Avoid congregating in groups around houses.
- Wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose.
- Only go to houses with safety measures in place.
MDHHS said a costume mask isn’t a substitute for a cloth mask.
They suggest not wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it could make breathing difficult and suggest wearing a Halloween themed cloth mask.
They also gave the following tips for homeowners while passing out candy:
- Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door.
- Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.
- Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.
- Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.
- Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep safe space between children.
For more information you can go to the Michigan Coronavirus website or the CDC coronavirus website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.