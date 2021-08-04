The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an updated list of recommendations for schools to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 inside school buildings and reduce interruptions to in-person learning while protecting those who are vulnerable and not vaccinated.
This guidance is an updated list to reflect the most current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masking and preventing strategies to help operate a safer school environment.
“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”
“Our students and staff need to be in schools as much as possible this year,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Following the informed guidance from national and state health experts will help keep our students and staff healthy and help maximize.”
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.