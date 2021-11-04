As winter weather approaches and many Michigan residents are turning their heaters on for the first time, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are reminding Michiganders to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by checking their carbon monoxide detectors.
If you forget to check your carbon monoxide detector throughout the year, a good rule of thumb to remind yourself is to check it, and change the batteries if necessary, every time you change the clocks for Daylight Savings time, which is coming up on Nov. 7.
“Carbon monoxide is produced by many items people use daily,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said. “Furnaces, water heaters, dryers, lanterns, space heaters, fireplaces, chimneys and gas stoves all produce this colorless, odorless, tasteless and poisonous gas known as the ‘Invisible Killer’ which requires an electronic sensor to detect. Michigan residents should install an inexpensive CO detector on each level of your home and test them every month with your smoke alarm.”
MDHHS and LARA said hospitalizations for carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable when people are prepared.
“Taking small steps like making sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector can make a huge difference if you’re unknowingly exposed,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive. “Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include flu-like symptoms – aches, dizziness, fatigue and nausea. If you think you have been exposed, it is important to get into an area with fresh air immediately and seek medical attention.”
Carbon monoxide is a gas that forms whenever a fossil fuel is burned. It is tasteless, odorless, and colorless, but is deadly when inhaled, as it blocks your body from getting oxygen. This can cause death within just minutes.
To protect against carbon monoxide poisoning, MDHSS and LARA urge you to follow these steps:
• Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors on every level of your home, including the basement, are strongly recommended. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware and big box stores. Daylight Saving Time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the “Test” button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, RVs and boats with enclosed cabins.
• Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.
• Never run a gasoline, kerosene or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide.
• Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage or right next to windows or doors.
• Never run a car in an enclosed space. If a vehicle is running, you must have a garage door open to the outside.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion.
If you suspect you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.
As a built in safety feature, if the batteries are low CO detectors will chirp, just like a smoke detector. Really the best advice is to maintain a decent supply of AA batteries that have not expired. Yes batteries have an expiration date just like canned goods. In winter months you want a good supply of both squirreled away.
Reminder though to check if your CO detector takes AA or 9V. Keep a bare minimum of 2 9V and 4 AA spares at all times. Bare minimum. Double that is better.
