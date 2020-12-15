The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching an initiative to get Michigan residents to mask up and mask right.
“The science is now settled: Masks protect others from COVID-19, and they protect the wearer,” Robert Gordon, MDHHS director said. “It’s important to wear the right mask and wear it the right way. We want all Michiganders to Mask Up, Mask Right as we continue to battle the virus in our state.”
Masking right includes wearing one of three different types of masks that provide stronger protection. A medical-grade disposable masks, a three-layered washable cloth face covering, or an approved KN95 masks.
Residents also need to wear an approved mask correctly by having it secured over the nose and face tightly fitting without gaps. Gaiters, bandanas, and face shields without masks do not provide enough adequate protection for the people wearing the mask or others around the mask wearer.
The CDC recommended using masks to protect the community by reducing emission of the virus and to protect the wearer by reducing inhalation. CDC cites several studies showing that masks have been effective.
One study by the CDC showed use of masks onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt was associated with a 70% reduced risk of COVID-19.
Published studies by Beaumont Hospital in Southeast Michigan showed mask wearing was associated with lower levels of infection by COVID-19 and people infected have lower levels of symptoms.
“The delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan means there will be an end to this pandemic,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health said. “However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to all Michiganders. Until then, and even for individuals who receive the vaccine, we should all be doing our part to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks correctly, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands.”
