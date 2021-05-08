Michiganders can now follow the state’s progress on the MI Vacc to Normal plan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched the milestone tracker to complement the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. It includes vaccinations of Michiganders who received their doses both in-state and out-of-state.
“The Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker provides the most complete estimate of the number of Michigan residents ages 16 and older who have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. "The safe and effective vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of COVID-19. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can protect themselves, their families, and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible."
As of May 7, more than 4 million Michiganders 16-years and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 54 percent of the state’s residents.
The tracker uses vaccination counts from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. The Vacc to Normal Tracker will track the dates when each vaccine-based milestone is reached as well as the date two weeks after when the next step to normalcy will move forward.
The plan is using four vaccination-based milestones:
- 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks
Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.
- 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two week
Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%.
Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%.
Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%.
Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.
- 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks
Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties.
Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.
- 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks
Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.
Saginaw county folks under 50 years of age have a China virus survival rate of over 99%. You really need to question if a potentially dangerous vaccine is right for healthy people under 50. No thank you! For people under 20 years of age in Saginaw Co, the current survival rate is 100% - no deaths due to China virus. Remove the mandatory mask requirement in schools now!
