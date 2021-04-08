The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is increasing COVID-19 vaccine accessibility by partnering with colleges and universities.
“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”
Nearly 16,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses are being shipped across the state to local health departments associated with certain universities and colleges.
These are the 26 universities and colleges participating in the vaccination effort:
- Andrews University
- Albion College
- Central Michigan University
- College for Creative Studies
- University of Michigan-Detroit
- Ferris State University
- University of Michigan-Flint
- Michigan State University
- Western Michigan University
- Kalamazoo College
- Davenport University
- Calvin University
- Cornerstone University
- Adrian College
- Northern Michigan University
- Alma College
- Oakland University
- Lawrence Technological University
- Rochester University
- Grand Valley State University
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Eastern Michigan University
- Concordia University Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University
- Finlandia University
“Protecting the health and safety of our campus community has always been critical to our student experience, but never more so than during this pandemic,” Central Michigan University president Bob Davis said. “By data-driven planning and development of measures to keep our community safe, we’ve been able to stay open and operational since returning to campus last June. And now, because of Governor Whitmer's unwavering commitment to make vaccinations available to all Michiganders, we are positioned and prepared to offer mass vaccinations to all of our students. We are appreciative to the Governor and her staff for their efforts to keep our community and all of Michigan safe.”
