The state health department has launched a website to help everyone 18 and older keep track of their immunization records.
Michiganders with immunization records posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, including COVID-19 vaccination, can download, save, or print their information through the online portal.
The website was officially launched in mid-August and was funded with grants from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”
Michiganders must create a MILogin account and upload a valid government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID, or passport. Access to the portal comes at no cost.
Immunizations provided in another state or country may not be included in an individual’s record in the portal, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said. If anyone’s immunization record can’t be found, records can still be requested from a physician’s office or local health department.
