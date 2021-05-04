The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is lifting the mask requirement for outdoor gatherings unless the gathering has more than 100 people.
This new order goes into effect on May 6 and continues through May 31. In the new order, residents who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks at residential gatherings, including indoor gatherings.
Masks will continue to be required for contact sports but are no longer required at outdoor non-contact competitions and practices. In addition, fully vaccinated participants will not have to undergo routine COVID-19 testing if they are asymptomatic.
“The commitment by Michiganders to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is allowing us to move toward a return to normal,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “The vaccines work. That means once Michiganders are fully vaccinated, they do not have to abide by as many health guidelines because of the protection the vaccine provides from the spread of the virus. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to set vaccine milestones to enable a return toward normalcy. This week we are taking further steps in that direction.”
“Getting your vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Vaccines give you the freedom and peace of mind to be able to do more things, but we still have work to do to reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of residents ages 16 and up. Get one of the three safe and effective vaccines as soon as you are able, and please remember you need to get your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to get the full immunity that these vaccines offer.”
As of May 4, 39.3 percent of Michiganders 16 and older have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 50.6 percent have received at least one dose.
