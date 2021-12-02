While the state continues to record high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the majority of Michigan residents severely sick with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to new data from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA).
The state health department and MHA are urging Michiganders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus for their own health, the safety of health care personnel and to avoid additional strain on health care systems that are already struggling to respond.
“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”
MHA found three out of four COVID patients are unvaccinated, 87 percent of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88 percent of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.
“Michigan’s health care systems are stretched beyond their limits – so much so that the U.S. Department of Defense is providing clinical staffing support to hospitals throughout the state that are operating at capacity, delaying non-emergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion,” MHA CEO Brian Peters said. “This data confirms what the situation in our hospitals is already telling us: get vaccinated, whether it is your first dose, vaccination for your children or a booster dose.”
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the state has reached a new high this week with 4,291 patients hospitalized. In Michigan, 70 percent of residents 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose, but cases are surging in the unvaccinated population, MDHHS states.
MDHHS is monitoring for the Omicron variant, which hasn’t been detected in the state. COVID variants make it more important for residents to wear masks, get vaccinated, including booster doses, and take other precautions.
MDHHS issued a public health advisory for all Michiganders to wear a mask inside public spaces regardless of vaccination status and those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised to avoid large crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.