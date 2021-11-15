More than 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department.
As of Nov. 15, nearly 5.7 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of those who have developed these vaccines, as well as those who have administered vaccines these past many months. We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated.”
The state’s goal is to get as many residents vaccinated as possible, the MDHHS said. From January to October of this year, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1 percent of COVID cases, 90.7 percent of hospitalizations, and 90.5 percent of deaths, the MDHHS said.
“We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.