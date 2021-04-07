The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories has been busy trying to decode the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
With more than 4,200 of the tests being completed in 2021, more than 10,000 samples have been sequenced by the Bureau of Laboratories staff.
“Our lab is a national leader in genome sequencing and our efforts have allowed us to implement rapid public health responses to slow the spread of outbreaks involving more easily transmitted variants,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We will continue to work to identify these variants in Michigan as an important tool in fighting this pandemic back in Michigan.”
The genetic variations of COVID-19 occur over time and can lead to the emergence of new variants that could have different characteristics.
Scientists use a process called genomic sequencing to learn more about the virus and decode the genes. Genomic sequencing allows scientists to identify SARS-CoV-2 and understand how the changes affect the characteristics of the virus, monitor how it changes over time, and use the information to predict how it might impact future health.
Some variant viruses concern scientists because they cause more severe disease, may escape the body’s immune response, and spread faster. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services BOL is one of two labs in Michigan conducting sequencing and can process per week about 500-600 samples.
Additional cases of the variant could be resent in the state because not every COVID-19 positive test is sequenced.
Many of the samples sequenced were from a Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) outbreak, while the remainder were submitted from a variety of other locations throughout the state. As of April 6, 1,998 B.1.1.7 variant cases have been identified, and 513 of them are connected to the MDOC investigation. Sixteen cases of the B.1427 and B.1.429 of California Variant have been discovered, eight cases of the B.1.351 of South African variant, and three cases of the P.1 Brazilian variant have been identified.
“The presence of more infectious variants, such as the B 1.1.7 variant, threatens our progress in control of the epidemic and is likely contributing to our current increase in cases,” said Khaldun. “It is critical that we not let up now and I urge Michiganders to continue to mask up, wash their hands, social distance, get tested and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.