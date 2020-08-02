If you are in need of condoms and are unable to retrieve them during the pandemic, the Genesee County Health Department is reminding you that you can get condoms sent to you through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
To retrieve the condoms, email MDHHS-FreeCondoms@michigan.gov and include your name and mailing address.
MDHHS says condoms prevent against unintended pregnancy, STIs and HIV.
