Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials are offering resources and tips to residents trying to cope with winter or seasonal blues common for this time of year.
“The shorter, darker days of winter can be difficult for many people,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “This season often deepens anxiety, depression and feelings of grief or isolation – especially after everything we’ve experienced these past two years. It is always okay to ask for help, and our department has resources available.”
The MDHHS medical director for behavioral health and forensic programs, Dr. Debra Pinals, has observed some Michiganders feel emotional strain related to pandemic distress.
“People are struggling with the exhaustion of how long we have been dealing with this pandemic, and they’re worried about what will happen in the future,” Pinals said. “We generally see an uptick in depression and grief during the winter months, and COVID-19 certainly isn’t helping. The winter blues is a spectrum of mental health conditions. It can range from simply feeling out of sorts or lonely to full-blown clinical depression with suicidal thoughts. We need to remind ourselves that self-care is critical and to give ourselves permission to take time for ourselves. Suicidal thoughts should not be ignored. People who do reach out for help are generally grateful for the support in getting through a difficult time.”
The MDHHS is offering these tips for residents suffering from the winter blues:
• Stay active, even if it is doing small things each day.
• Eat a balanced diet and get enough sleep.
• Keep a schedule and try to get fresh air every day.
• Try to find a small pleasure for yourself within each day.
• Avoid using too much alcohol and avoid drugs.
• Create a buddy system to have someone you can call when you feel down.
• Set boundaries on how you want to spend your time in a way that works for you. Be respectful of others who may want things from you, but remember to take care of yourself.
• Seek professional help if you need it.
Michiganders who want to talk to a trained stay well crisis counselor for free can call 888-535-6136 and press 8. Residents can locate the closest community mental health services program office here. Michigan.gov/StayWell
