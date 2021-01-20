The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered a more positive outlook on the state’s COVID condition on Wednesday compared to last year.
Some of the highlights include an increase in testing and a decrease in hospitalizations.
“We’re really in a plateau state right now. However, I’m very encouraged that we do not appear to be seeing an increase after the holiday period. So on the whole, this is an encouraging picture,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, with the MDHHS.
However, there are still some worrying signs – like the new virus variant.
“It does allow the virus to be transmitted more easily between humans. So we may see the case rates increase. It also has implications about herd immunity. If a virus is more easily transmitted between humans, we have to have a higher number of humans vaccinated in a population to disrupt transmission,” Lyon-Callo said.
As of Jan. 18, only 5.4 percent of Michiganders were vaccinated.
“CVS and Walgreens partners reported having vaccinated more than 34,000 skilled nursing facility residents and staff, reaching more than 85 percent of those facilities with the first dose,” Lyon-Callo said.
The department is watching one particularly young age group.
“So although I’m very encouraged to see that cases are not increasing in the state, right now we are considering this to be a plateau that we are monitoring. This plateau is seen among most age groups, various ethnic groups. The one exception to this is the zero to 29 age group. We may be seeing an increase in that age group,” Lyon-Callo said.
The department said community spread is still happening and is reminding residents to be vigilant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.