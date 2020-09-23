At least one person that attended the Trump Rally in Freeland has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Bob Wheaton with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, they are unable to say if the person had the virus before attending the September 10 rally.
The department is also unaware of any kind of outbreak associated with the rally.
Wheaton said regardless it is still important to wear a mask and socially distance at gatherings.
