The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order that requires everyone to abide by executive orders under penalty of civil fine.
A civil penalty of up to $1,000 and referral to licensing agencies would now be a penalty for violations of executive orders 2020-11, 2020-10 and 2020-21.
Criminal penalties are also an option for prosecutors.
The emergency orders are the following:
- Executive Order 2020-11 temporarily prohibits large assemblages and events and temporarily closes schools.
- Executive Order 2020-20 places temporary restrictions on the use of places of public accommodation.
- Executive Order 2020-21 temporarily restricts gatherings and travel and prohibits in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life.
“A person can have coronavirus without knowing it,” MDHHS director Robert Gordon said. “They can spread the disease to others who can spread it to others. The only way to stop the spread is social distancing. A civil penalty and potential licensing actions send a strong message to Michiganders that social distancing is essential to saving lives.”
