The Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with community organizations to launch 12 Neighborhood Testing Sites by the end of the week and more than 20 across the state in the coming weeks.
MDHHS said testing will be free and hosted by trusted community partners including churches, community colleges, and nonprofit organizations.
According to MDHHS, locations were chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus. They said this is a focus of the Racial Disparities Task Force.
“Expanding access to testing will help us protect ourselves, our families, and the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis. That’s why we are working to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure COVID-19 testing is accessible for all Michiganders,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “After looking closely at the data and working with community partners, we believe these sites will provide the greatest access to testing for Michiganders across the state. We appreciate the willingness of these community partners to open their doors for this very important effort.”
Three sites have started testing in Detroit with additional sites coming online this week in Albion, Ecorse, Flint, Graying, and Roseville. MDHHS said additional sites are slated in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon, Niles, Saginaw, and Wayne in the coming weeks.
“These Neighborhood Testing Sites will provide more than a place to get a COVID test,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We know there are gaps in services in many communities in our state and these locations were chosen in an effort to address as many of these issues as possible.”
Testing sites will offer saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people.
MDHHS said appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1” or online. If you would like to make an online appointment, click here.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised.
“Helping Michigan residents easily access COVID testing sites is critical to safely reopening and we’re proud that our technology will help the state reach their testing goals more quickly," said Heather Fernandez, CEO, and co-founder of Solv. "Neighborhood testing sites are just the start. We look forward to working with the state to open up online registration for more testing sites over the coming months in Michigan.”
Test results can be obtained via phone, email, or by logging into the results portal.
Test sites open and opening this week are:
- Historic King Solomon Baptist Church of Detroit, 6100 14th Street, Detroit. Hours: Thursdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Triumph Church, Central Campus 15801 Joy Road, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus, 8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit. Hours: Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Southwestern Church of God, 3032 Fort Street, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 8 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 North Saginaw Street, Flint. Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, B1309 N Ballenger Highway, Flint. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursdays 1 – 7 p.m.
- All God’s People, 25295 Chippendale Street, Roseville. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Word of Life Christian Church, 460 West Atherton Road, Flint. Hours: Tuesdays 12 – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 12 – 6 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.
- International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte Road, Ecorse. Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.
- Albion College-Washington Gardner, 401 East Michigan Avenue, Albion. Hours: Mondays 12 – 7 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 – 7 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Open on Sept. 4.
- Kirtland Community College, 4800 West 4 Mile Road, Grayling. Hours: Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.
- Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, Head Start Building 14000 West Seven Mile, Detroit. Hours: Mondays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.
