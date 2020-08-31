The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching a new program with emergency medical services (EMS) providers to further prevent opioid overdose deaths.
MDHHS said EMS providers will give overdose survivors extra naloxone kits. Naloxone is the medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
According to MDHHS, in 2018, overdoses killed 2,599 Michiganders. Nearly 80 percent of those deaths involved opioids, continuing an epidemic that has devastated countless families.
Overdose Awareness Day memorializes the individuals whose lives have been lost to an overdose and marks an occasion to offer support to the family, friends, and communities impacted by this epidemic.
“Far too many Michiganders die from opioid overdoses and tragically the opioid crisis has only gotten worse during the pandemic,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “That’s why MDHHS is proud to work with the state’s EMS providers to give Michigan families another resource to prevent overdose deaths. It is more urgent than ever that we take decisive action to prevent overdose deaths and dismantle the stigma around addiction.”
Opioid overdose is a preventable cause of death. Michiganders can take steps to prevent overdose deaths by carrying naloxone, offering support to family and friends who use substances, and ending the stigma that surrounds substance use disorders.
MDHHS, in partnership with EMS agencies, is launching the EMS Naloxone Leave Behind Program to address these urgent needs and get naloxone into the hands of people who need it most.
According to MDHHS, this program will allow first responders to leave behind extra naloxone kits with the patient, family, and friends, or bystanders at the scene of a non-fatal overdose.
Each kit will include naloxone and instructions on overdose response.
“Michigan’s EMS providers are standing by 24/7 to treat medical emergencies including helping prevent overdose deaths,” said Jack Fisher, Michigan Association of Ambulance Services (MAAS) president and executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County. “We look forward to having this extra resource to combat the serious overdose problem in our state, but still urge Michiganders to call 911 in all emergencies, even if naloxone has already been administered.”
Click here for more information about overdoses and resources for prevention and treatment.
