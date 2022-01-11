The state of Michigan is currently dealing with record highs in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, but health officials fear the peak is still weeks away.
Michigan health officials spoke on Tuesday about getting the state's current COVID-19 outbreak under control.
"We continue to see the rapid transmission and a dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases, which include the omicron variant," MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.
There were nearly 130,000 weekly cases and a 33 percent positivity rate. That is the highest since the start of the pandemic. Of all hospital in-patient beds in the state, 21.9 percent are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
"Hospitalizations of children have increased after last week's all-time highs. People in their 20s and 30s are experiencing the highest case rates of any group. And while breakthrough cases are to be expected with delta, and given the much greater transmissibility of omicron, people who are unvaccinated are still fueling the surge in cases. But most especially hospitalizations and deaths," Hertel said.
During a virtual press conference, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, said 107 children are in the hospital with COVID-19. Each day, 22 new pediatric patients are added to the list.
Admissions in this age group are up 66 percent since the week of Dec. 20.
"We are very concerned, especially given what we know about vaccination uptake in younger age groups. We know that pediatric vaccine uptake is not where we need it to be, and so children are at risk for some severe outcomes," Bagdasarian said.
Bagadasarian expects the latest surge to lose some steam later this month or in early February. She said it is up to residents to decide how steep this uptick in cases will be.
"We have a choice to make. Do we want to work on bringing that peak down? Or do we just want to let this omicron surge explode," Bagdasarian said.
Health officials said there are about 5,000 hospitalized patients in Michigan. That could rise to about 8,000 when the state reaches the peak in a few weeks.
