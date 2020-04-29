The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) awarded a grant to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the YWCA of Greater Flint under the U.S. Department of Justice’s STOP Violence Against Women (VAW) program.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and YWCA of Greater Flint, has identified an urgent need for a specialized multidisciplinary team to improve the criminal justice and direct victim service response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Genesee County.
Officials said the unique collaboration between these agencies and the creation of the STOP Team will allow for a victim-centered, offender focused, and trauma-informed response to domestic violence in Genesee County.
According to officials, the STOP Team will be victim-centered and defendant focused. They said it will provide services and resources in all areas of need for the victim as well as focusing on the offender to ensure the offender understands that any domestic abuse, stalking or criminal sexual conduct will not be tolerated in Genesee County.
The STOP Team will work together to provide each victim with an organized support team. It will start g with on-scene services by the police agencies and followed through by the YWCA who will help the victims get in a safe environment and assist victims in finding resources to go forward without fear of the offender, and by the Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office who will fight to keep the victim safe while ensuring justice is served on the offender.
Officials said the STOP Team will be specially trained in the area of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual assault to all stakeholders who are focused on a victim-centered approach. They said this will ensure victims are free from the offender, have the mental and social support needed specifically for each victim and their family, and finally to assist the victims in understanding the legal system and obtaining justice.
The joint effort of the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, Office of Genesee County Sheriff, and YWCA will show that we stand together to combat violence against women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.