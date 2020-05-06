The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has received $25.3 million to help aging adults stay healthy and independent.
The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Michigan will use these funds for residents over the age of 60 and over-served by Older American Act programs.
MDHHS said these programs give a wide range of services, such as help with bathing and dressing, rides to doctors’ offices, education on managing chronic illnesses, support for family caregivers, and more.
Provided by a network of community-based organizations, the programs help millions of older adults stay healthy and continue living independently, MDHHS said.
The network of organizations includes Area Agencies on Aging, local community and senior centers, faith-based organizations, Commissions and Councils on Aging, and other nonprofit service providers.
“The need for these services has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed locations where many people typically receive services making it difficult for families to assist loved ones who live alone,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of Aging & Adult Services Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “In addition, the adaptations necessary to provide these services in the current environment have increased costs to service providers. We are thankful these additional dollars are now available to serve older Michiganders.”
According to MDHHS, the aging network is working to deliver meals, ensure safe transitions home after hospitalization, and give other essential services to older Michiganders.
