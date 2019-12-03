A local organization is receiving a federal grant to help prevent child abuse or neglect deaths and injuries.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is one of five agencies nationwide to receive the grant.
“We are really pleased that we are one of the five agencies in the country to receive this grant,” said Bob Wheaton, public information officer for MDHHS.
Wheaton said the MDHHS will receive a federal grant of $750,000 over the next three years to help prevent child abuse and neglect.
Wheaton told TV5 how the department plans to use the money. He said they’re going to analyze data.
“We’re going to analyze data to determine what are some of the factors that could predict a child possibly being a victim of child abuse or neglect that causes death or serious injury,” Wheaton said.
It’s no secret that child abuse and neglect is an issue for the Great Lakes state. In the fiscal year 2018, there were more than 96,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect. In the fiscal year 2017, 298 complaints allege that a child died from abuse or neglect were investigated. 84 of those complaints were substantiated.
MDHHS is trying to reduce the numbers.
Wheaton said the federal dollars will bolster that effort.
“This is really going to help us target those types of situations and hopefully prevent a situation where a child dies as a result of abuse or neglect by parents or other caregivers,” Wheaton said.
The federal government will also provide aid from experts in addressing child maltreatment injuries and fatalities.
Wheaton said he welcomes the help.
“We really appreciate the federal support and are looking forward to taking some actions that hopefully can prevent child deaths and serious injuries,” Wheaton said.
If you suspect that a child is being abused and want to report it, you can contact MDHHS at 855-444-3911 or click here.
