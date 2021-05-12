The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending providers start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 after a vote by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee supporting the recommendation.
It is recommended the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered on the same day or at the same time as other vaccines in both adults and children.
“It’s great news to have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect younger Michiganders as we work to eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We are incredibly proud that the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved to protect our children, is manufactured right here in Michigan. As a parent, I encourage all parents with children in this group to have a conversation with your family doctor about the vaccine as soon as possible.”
On Thursday, the MDHHS will issue guidance to vaccine providers on the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in residents 12 to 15 years old.
“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in the fight against COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This allows for younger Michiganders to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. I urge all families to learn more and make an appointment for their tween as soon as possible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”
