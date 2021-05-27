As summer approaches, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning people about avoiding foam that they may see in lakes, rivers, and streams.
The foam potentially may have unknown contact with chemicals or bacteria, and it can form on any body of water.
Some of the foam may have high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which is bright white in color, is lightweight and it can resemble shaving cream on shorelines or blow onto beaches.
Foam that is naturally occurring piles up in bays, eddies and it is off-white or brown in color. Natural occurring foam can also have a fishy or earthy smell.
If contact is made with the foam, it should be rinsed off as soon as possible. The longer the foam remains on skin, the greater the chance that it could leave behind residue.
“Although current science shows that the risk of PFAS getting into your system from contact with skin is low, you can minimize exposure to PFAS by rinsing or showering after you are done with your recreational activities,” Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at MDHHS said. “In general, washing hands and rinsing off after recreating will help to protect people from chemicals and bacteria that may be in water bodies.”
The state said it's working to identify all bodies of water that may be affected by PFAS. MDHSS recommends that young children with PFAS exposure could increase their risk for negative health effects.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also recommends that people do not allow their dogs to come into contact or swallow the foam.
For more information on PFAS-containing foam, go to Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.