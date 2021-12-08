The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have created a new dashboard on the MDHHS COVID-19 wastewater website to display COVID-19 wastewater data from the Sentinel Wastewater Epidemiology Evaluation Project (SWEEP).
SWEEP gives the public a detailed, weekly analysis and interpretation of wastewater data from the existing COVID-19 wastewater monitoring sites in the state. The reason COVID-19 wastewater is being monitored is to identify and track the virus in communities and SWEEP helps do that in a faster more specific way, the state said.
The results can provide early detection of the COVID-19 virus before people get sick or test positive.
“The SWEEP data provides an in-depth overview of wastewater monitoring efforts at regional and statewide levels,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, MDHHS senior deputy director of public health administration. “Interpretation of the data provided on the dashboard helps to quickly and easily identify patterns in SARS-CoV-2 levels, track trends and monitor distribution of the virus in wastewater across the state. Over time, data from these wastewater treatment plants can be compared to other sampling sites and COVID-19 case data within the same region.”
The MDHHS expanded on a previous pilot project to support wastewater testing for COVID-19 to more than 400 sites in June 2021. SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater are high throughout seven of the eight MERC regions of the state, according to the data. The virus levels have increased in nine of the 19 SWEEP sites during the second half of November.
In 15 of 19 sites, the most recent data recorded was higher that 75 percent of all the past samples in that site. The increase is coincided with rising COVID-19 cases reported in the state, according to the MDHHS.
For more information, residents can visit here. State of Michigan Wastewater Surveillance for COVID-19 website.
