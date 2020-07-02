The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a reminder that everyone should avoid eating fish from the Huron Rive and several connected waterbodies.
MDHHS is also reminding you to avoid foam on Michigan lakes and rivers that are known to have PFAS in the water.
The do not eat advisory for fish is based on fish data from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The fish advisory includes the following bodies of water:
- Norton Creek (Oakland County)
- Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond (Oakland County)
- Kent Lake (Oakland County)
- Ore Lake (Livingston County)
- Strawberry & Zukey Lake (Livingston County)
- Gallagher Lake (Livingston County)
- Loon Lake (Livingston County)
- Whitewood Lakes (Livingston County)
- Base Line and Portage Lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line)
- Barton Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Geddes Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Argo Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Ford Lake (Washtenaw County)
- Belleville Lake (Wayne County)
- Flat Rock Impoundment (Wayne County)
To look out for PFAS foam in these waters, MDHHS says to look out for:
- Can be bright white.
- Is usually lightweight.
- Can be sticky.
- Tends to pile up like shaving cream.
- Can blow onto the beach.
They also say that not all foam contains PFAS.
