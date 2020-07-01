The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders to avoid foam on lakes and rivers known to have per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the water.
Foam in these bodies of water can have much higher amounts of PFAS than the water, and swallowing foam from PFAS could be a health risk MDHHS said.
Health advisories for foam on some water bodies and specific advisories can be found in the PFAS Foam section on Michigan.gov/pfasresponse.
“Although, current science indicates PFAS does not move easily through the skin, it’s best to rinse off foam after contact and bathe or shower after the day’s outdoor activities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “None of this information changes recommendations for water use at home.”
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also recommends that people do not allow their animals, especially dogs, to come into contact with or swallow the foam.
Not all foam on waterbodies contains PFAS. Some are natural that pile up in bays, eddies, or river barriers such as dams.
This kind of foam is off-white or brown in color with an earthy or fish smell.
MDHHS described PFAS foam with the following characteristics:
- Can be bright white.
- Is usually lightweight.
- Can be sticky.
- Tends to pile up like shaving cream.
- Can blow onto the beach.
