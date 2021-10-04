The state health department is reminding Michiganders to take preventative steps against the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
RSV activity has been higher than expected across the state through this summer and early fall, as well as across the country, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The virus is highly contagious and spreads through droplets in the air after a cough or sneeze. In adults and older children, symptoms of RSV are usually mild and may mimic a cold, the MDHHS said. Anyone with cold-like symptoms should not interact with children and others at high risk for RSV.
Infants, young children, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or those who are immunocompromised may get a severe infection from RSV. Parents should call their health care provider if their child has any of the listed symptoms.
These precautions are especially important as COVID-19 continues to circulate and shares many similar symptoms with RSV, the state health department said.
Each year in the U.S., RSV leads to 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations among children younger than 5-years-old. There are approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among adults older than 65.
“It is possible to take simple measures to protect your child from RSV,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Avoid close contact with people who are unwell, wash hands often, cover sneezes, avoid touching your face with your hands, and frequently disinfect surfaces.”
An RSV illness tends to go away on its own, and there’s no specific treatment for RSV. If you become infected, you should watch for fever and pain, drunk fluids, and talk with your health care provider about any concerns, the MDHHS advised.
