The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michigan women about the importance of avoiding alcohol while pregnant in recognition of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 9 as FASD Awareness Day.
This day has been designated to increase awareness of FASD in Michigan and to promote education and prevention.
“FASDs are completely preventable. It is important that all women and men of reproductive age are aware that they or their partner should not drink alcohol while pregnant,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “There is no ‘safe’ amount of alcohol while pregnant.”
According to the Michigan Behavioral Risk Factor Survey, in 2018, an estimated 56.3 percent of women of reproductive age in Michigan, aged 18-44 years, reported one or more drinks of alcohol during the last 30 days and 18.4 percent reported binge drinking four or more drinks of alcohol on any one occasion during the last 30 days.
MDHHS said there are six diagnostic clinics and four FASD community-based projects available across the state to provide prevention, intervention, training, and referral services.
Also, a web-based training, Alcohol-Free Baby and Me, has been made available by MDHHS for professionals and paraprofessionals.
For more information or to learn more about the hazards of consuming alcohol at any time during pregnancy, click here.
