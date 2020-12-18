High schools and indoor entertainment venues in Michigan can reopen starting Monday after a significant decline in COVID-19 numbers.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services calls the new pandemic order a cautious reopening after more than a month of COVID-19 restrictions.
The new order allows high schools, bowling alleys, casinos and movie theaters - among other entertainment venues - to reopen starting Dec. 21.
The order caps capacity at entertainment venues to 100 people and requires food and drink concessions to remain closed.
"These past few weeks, Michiganders across the state stepped up and did their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and because of our collective hard work, we are now able to begin the steps to carefully lift some of the protocols we have in place," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I am encouraged by the progress we have made since early November and will continue to monitor the data closely during and after the holidays."
The order keeps several places closed including restaurants and bars to indoor dining, indoor group fitness, night clubs, trampoline and water parks, and non-professional indoor or contact sports.
“Those in our industry are feeling a number of different things after the announcement. Some are angry, some are disappointed and some feel completely hopeless,” Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis said. “With COVID-related numbers trending down, we thought it was time to give our bars and restaurants a break. We do not understand why the hospitality industry has been singled out, while trampoline parks and other entertainment facilities are allowed to open.”
The new order doesn't require entertainment venues to collect names and contact information from customers. The state said it has become too difficult to use that data because of the heavy burden already placed on people doing contact tracing.
Customers are still expected to social distance and wear a mask at the newly re-opened places.
“We have made some progress in our fight against this pandemic, and this was a historical week as we started to distribute life-saving vaccines,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “It is important that everyone continues to do their part. Start planning for when you will get a vaccine when it is available to you, and let’s avoid a surge in cases after the holidays by avoiding gatherings, wearing our masks, and continuing to socially distance.”
Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people from no more than two households.
MDHHS is urging people to stay home over the holiday to maintain the progress made. They also suggest choosing just one other household to interact with to limit exposure.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement after MDHHS updated its order:
“I am happy to see that Governor Whitmer has decided to let our kids go back to school after coming under pressure from the Michigan Republican Party and others. However, I am disappointed that Governor Whitmer continues to ignore the pleas of citizens across Michigan who are suffering personally and financially due to her shutdown policies. I condemn Governor Whitmer’s decision to keep many small businesses closed, and hope she reverses this course of action so that Michigan families can have financial stability this holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.