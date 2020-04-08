Coronavirus Generic UPDATED

As the coronavirus pandemic continues more people get sick, but its also gotten to the point where people are recovered.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now able to report the number of people in the state who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number is currently at 56 people.

The MDHHS considers a person recovered if they’re alive 30 days after the onset of the illness.

The recovery numbers will be updated every Saturday as more people continue to recover from the illness.

The MDHHS will also be reporting hospital information including number of emergency department discharges, in patients, patients in critical care and patients on ventilators.

This information will be updated daily.

