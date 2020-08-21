There have been 14 reported COVID-19 outbreaks at schools across the state of Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreaks were reported as of Aug. 6 at K-12 schools and universities.
The outbreaks were reported by local health departments in the following regions:
- Region 1 - one outbreak
- Region 2 - eight outbreaks
- Region 2N - two outbreaks
- Region 3 - three outbreaks
Region three includes Bay, Saginaw and Genesee County. You can click here for more information on the different regions.
The MDHHS said it has plans to publish outbreak data, including school outbreaks, in the near future.
