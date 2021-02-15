The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Feb. 15 a new program for more Michiganders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 1.
“I am excited to announce initiatives that will help enhance the state’s equity strategy and allow us to get more vulnerable Michiganders vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Workers in higher risk agricultural settings have been adversely impacted by this pandemic. We also know that we need to remove barriers to vaccine access for our most vulnerable individuals in Michigan, including those with disabilities, lower income, and racial and ethnic minorities. These steps will allow our federally qualified health centers across the state to begin vaccinating and will prioritize vaccine allocation to partnerships and providers who are removing barriers to access. This strategy is important as we move forward with our goal to equitably vaccinate 70 percent of Michiganders over age 16 and over as quickly as possible.”
Starting on Feb. 15, mortuary service workers qualify to receive the vaccine in group 1A. In addition, 41 federally qualified health centers in Michigan will begin receiving vaccine allocations for individuals 65 or older to get vaccinated.
As of March 1, workers in food processing and agricultural settings will be able to get vaccinated. According to MDHHS, that is about 79,000 Michiganders.
