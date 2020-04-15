Income from federal stimulus payments will not affect eligibility for public assistance benefits such as food assistance, according to the Michigan Department of Human Services (MDHHS).
MDHHS said stimulus checks also will not reduce the amount of public assistance benefits that anyone receives.
Officials said the IRS is issuing the Economic Impact Payment to eligible taxpayers under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“MDHHS wants to make sure that Michiganders who rely on food assistance and other federal benefits programs know that these stimulus payments will have no effect on their benefits,” said Lewis Roubal, the department’s chief deputy director for Opportunity. “Families are suffering from economic distress as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. We don’t want them to worry about losing other benefits as a result of the stimulus payments.”
To apply for public assistance benefits, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.
For more information about public assistance benefits programs, visit the Assistance Programs page on the MDHHS website.
MDHHS is not involved in the stimulus payments and does not have information to provide on the status of anyone’s payment. For more, visit the IRS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.