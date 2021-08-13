Back to school coronavirus masks hand sanitizer generic
The state health department updated its recommendations for educators to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings.

As many students have not been vaccinated and children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, multiple measures are being recommended, including universal masking, to keep kids safe while learning in person.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s (MDHHS) guidance has been updated to reflect the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations on prevention strategies for schools.

Masks have been proven to substantially cut down transmission of COVID-19 in school settings, according to the MDHHS.

"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. "MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic."

MDHHS recommends schools adopt the following policies:

• Promote vaccination for eligible students, staff and families.

• Require universal masking for students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status.

• Implement layered prevention measures.

