The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that test results on three possible cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus came back negative.
The department said a specimen from a fourth possible case, from Washtenaw County, was sent to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) for testing on Monday, Jan. 27.
The CDC, MDHHS, local public health departments, and that state’s healthcare community are actively monitoring the outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.
These efforts include special attention to people who show symptoms of lower respiratory illness, fever and report a travel history that includes Wuhan or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus infection. According to the department, these individuals are being considered for specimen collection and submission to the CDC for testing.
“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”
MDHHS said the only approved testing for 2019 Novel Coronavirus is available at the CDC.
Given the number of specimens being tested nationally, no specific turnaround time is available, but results are expected within several days.
According to MDHHS, 2019 Novel Coronavirus has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan. Investigations are ongoing to learn more, but the person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred according to CDC.
According to the CDC, they believe that at this time symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. If anyone believes that they have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
