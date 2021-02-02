The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will offer a voluntary COVID-19 testing program that will provide weekly tests to educators.
The MI Safe Schools Testing Program will help achieve Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of having all school districts in the state offer in-person learning for students by March 1, the state said.
The testing program began Feb. 2 and is for educators from both public and private schools. The state health department is providing the testing supplies at no cost to the schools. About 300 schools and 9,000 staff have signed up for testing so far.
“Voluntary testing of educators is part of the larger state strategy of keeping students, staff and communities safe while giving children the in-person instruction that they need to learn, develop and grow,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Our dedicated teachers are among the frontline workers who have stepped up during this pandemic. Giving them an opportunity to be regularly tested recognizes their sacrifices and keeps everyone safer.”
Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health, signed orders on Feb. 2 authorizing testing in schools.
“Testing is the way we are going to be able to identify cases of COVID-19 and reduce the spread of this virus. Signing this order today helps make sure we are eliminating as many barriers to testing as possible,” Khaldun said. “We encourage everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or who has been exposed, to be tested. Everyone has a role to play in ending this pandemic.”
