The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched an online portal where community organizations can request free naloxone.
Naloxone is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses and saves lives.
According to MDHHS, opioid overdoses killed more than 2,000 Michiganders, or an average of five people every day in 2018.
MDHHS said naloxone saves thousands of lives each year by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. They said a recent study found that only 25 percent of individuals using opioids in southeast Michigan had access to naloxone.
MDHHS said expanding naloxone access is imperative and an integral part of Michigan’s response to the opioid crisis.
“Getting naloxone into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to save a life is important,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is proud to partner with community organizations to make it as easy as possible to access free naloxone, reducing the devastation caused by the overdose epidemic.”
The portal is available to any community organization statewide, including substance use treatment providers, non-profits, harm reduction organizations, jails, first responders, local governments, and small businesses.
MDHHS said it will review organizations’ plans for distributing naloxone, especially to individuals at high risk of overdose. If approved, the organization will receive naloxone by mail. Shipments are in increments of 12 kits and organizations are expected to have a plan for distribution and training for individuals at risk of overdose on how to use naloxone.
According to MDHHS, NEXT Naloxone has also partnered with the department to offer individuals free naloxone delivered by mail. They said providing naloxone by mail-order will help people who cannot access naloxone in their area, have insurance barriers, or other challenges.
NEXT Naloxone is a free, online service that makes naloxone available to people who use drugs, their families and friends, and others who may witness and respond to an overdose.
MDHHS said NEXT Naloxone is available in Michigan through funding from Vital Strategies and a partnership with the harm-reduction organization The Grand Rapids Red Project.
Individuals can place an order for mail delivery at www.Naloxoneforall.org/michigan.
