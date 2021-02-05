The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is unveiling five strategies to rollout COVID-19 vaccines across the state.
This will include prioritizing the most vulnerable, building a network of vaccination sites, efficiency in vaccine delivery and giving enough information to ensure people are confident to get vaccinated.
Some Michigan counties' vaccine rollout has gone smoother than others and residents’ frustrations continue to grow.
Robin Meehan and her husband are struggling to get vaccinated.
"It's frightening. It's scary. I don't want to end up on a ventilator. I don't want my husband to end up on a ventilator," Meehan said.
Their issues reside in Genesee County, where the health department is still working to get through phase 1A. Meehan is in the phase 1B category.
"I don't know what the problem is, but there's no reason Genesee County should be such a poor performer," Meehan said.
In a zoom presentation on Feb. 5, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Kalduhn unveiled COVID-19 vaccination strategies. They admitted the state is having issues with how many doses are coming into the state.
"As we get more vaccines, I do expect that calendar to change and for populations to be vaccinated sooner," Kalduhn said.
Meehan is left with frustrations with how the health department is handling the distribution.
"Our luck is going to run out. And if something happens to people like us, it's because we couldn't get a vaccine to protect us," Meehan said.
TV5 reached out to the Genesee County Health Department, the health officer was unavailable for comment, but the department confirmed they are still working on vaccinating the 1A group.
