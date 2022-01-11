The state health department updated its K-12 school quarantine and isolation guidance to reflect updates made by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC’s update modifies or shortens the quarantine and isolation periods to as short as five days in some circumstances. Changes include language on isolation guidance that allows students, teachers and staff to return to school sooner after a school-based exposure.
Layered prevention strategies such as vaccination, masking, social distancing, testing, isolation and quarantine help reduce COVID-19 transmission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) stated. The state health department said the guidance will help K-12 schools maintain in-person learning.
“We always advocate for preventative measures that keep our children safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Children of school age – ages 5 and up – are now eligible to get vaccinated, and children ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted. In addition to masking and testing, we feel confident that schools can remain as safe as possible for our children.”
Isolation is used when an individual is already infected with COVID-19 and has tested positive, even if they do not show symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.
Quarantine is used when someone may have been exposed to COVID-19. This is because they might become infected with COVID-19 and could spread it to others, MDHHS said.
