While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its mask guidance for public settings.
The decreases in cases and hospitalizations and increased access to vaccines, testing and treatment show the state is entering a post-surge and recovery phase, MDHHS said.
The state health department recommends all individuals continue universal masking in high-risk congregate settings, regardless of vaccination status. This includes long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, corrections facilities, jails and health care facilities.
"This is good news for Michigan," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "While Michigan hasn't had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let's keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”
All individuals should wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods to stop the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
MDHHS advises school districts and organizations to work with their local health department to determine mask policies for public meetings and large events.
“Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We want to make sure individuals and local communities have the information and tools they need to make choices for their families based on their personal situation and local community conditions. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”
The state health department said it will monitor the transmission of COVID-19 to assess risk across the state and adjust as conditions change.
