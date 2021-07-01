The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging Michiganders to avoid tick bites while being outside this summer. Tick-borne diseases like anaplasmosis and Lyme disease are increasing across Michigan.
Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the state. It is caused by the bacterium Borrelia Burgdorferi.
The second most common is anaplasmosis and it is caused by the bacteria anaplasma phagocytophilum. This disease has cases increasing in the Upper Peninsula.
Both diseases are transmitted from the backlegged or deer tick. This tick is common in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula.
“Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis,” said Dr. Mary Grace Stobierski, MDHHS emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases manager. “If you find a tick attached to your body, promptly remove it. Monitor your health and if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, consult with your medical provider.”
Symptoms of tick-borne diseases begin one to two weeks after a tick bite or being in wooded or bushy areas. Symptoms include fever, chills, rash, fatigue, headache, and muscle aches.
Families can protect themselves by following these tips:
Avoid tick-infested areas:
- As ticks live in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas, walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush and leaf litter at trail edges.
- Protect your pets – dogs and cats can come into contact with ticks outdoors and bring them into the home. Talk with your veterinarian about the best tick prevention products for your pet.
Use insect repellent:
- Apply repellent containing DEET or Picaridin on exposed skin.
- Treat clothes (especially pants, socks and shoes) with permethrin, which kills ticks on contact or buy clothes that are pre-treated. Do not use permethrin directly on skin.
- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying repellents.
Perform daily tick checks:
- Always check for ticks on yourself and your animals after being outdoors, even in your own yard.
- Inspect all body surfaces carefully and remove attached ticks with tweezers.
- To remove a tick, grasp the tick firmly and as closely to the skin as possible. With a steady motion, pull the tick’s body away from the skin. Cleanse the area with an antiseptic.
Bathe or shower:
- Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (within two hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks that are crawling on you.
- Wash clothing in hot water and dry on high heat to help kill ticks in clothing.
For additional information, Michiganders can visit CDC.gov/ticks.
