Recent increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks have the state department of health and human services warning people to stay vigilant.
"And looking at the Midwest, we can see that there are some stable hospitalization rates or continuing decline in a couple states, but Michigan definitely stands out in terms of having an increase in our hospitalizations and case rates," said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Sanford resident Charlene Fordos takes care of her 80-year-old mother and disabled son -- she understands the seriousness of the situation.
"I don't go out, I will not,” Fordos said. “If I want take out, fast food, I’ll do that. I will not dine in. I just do not feel the risk are worth it."
The department of health is urging people to keep getting tested, despite the vaccine rolling out. Places like North Pine used to have lines of dozens of cars just a few months ago.
Lyon-Callo said schools are seeing the most outbreaks now, and the ten to nineteen age group has the highest case rate.
"It's important not to give into COVID fatigue. So, we have reopened, and the variant is here, so we need to push harder on masking and social distancing," Lyon-Callo said.
On the bright side, Michigan has put more than three million shots in arms, Fordos and her son were two of them.
"We finally got my disabled son yesterday, Midland Center for the Arts, health department had a clinic. And finally, the disabled are being taken care of. Gave me some piece of mind that he got through it," she said.
There's still plenty of people after her waiting for their shot now too.
