The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced approximately 350,000 families in Michigan will continue to have access in February to additional food assistance benefits as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact virtually every aspect of our lives, the last thing Michigan families should have to worry about is being able to afford their groceries each week,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Michiganders deserve to have peace of mind in knowing resources are available to help them during this time, which is why I’m grateful we can continue providing this vital support for families throughout the state.”
Payments will begin in some households on Feb. 18 with eligible clients seeing additional food assistance benefits on their bridge card by Feb. 28.
“Extending these food assistance benefits is part of the department’s continuing efforts to help Michiganders put food on the table during the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We will continue to work with our partners in the federal government to provide easy access to nutritious food.”
Through the state’s Food Assistance Program, more than 1.2 million people in Michigan have received benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
